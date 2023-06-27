The story of “Land of Hope” it becomes more and more captivating. The soap opera starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios is in its third week and continues to attract fans, who hope that it will be discovered that Marco was the one who made an attempt on Santos’ life, leaving him very hurt. On the other hand, the foreman of La Esperanza asks María Teresa that she be the one to manage the farm and not put someone else in charge.

What else will happen in chapter 12 of the production created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela? In this note, we will give you all the information so that you do not miss a single detail.

When will chapter 12 of “Land of Hope” be released?

Episode 12 of “Land of Hope” will premiere onTuesday June 27, 2023 and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story of the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

The Mexican production has a large cast of actors, which is why every day there are more fans of the soap opera. Photo: IMDb

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

“Land of Hope”, produced by TelevisaUnivisionis an original novel by The stars, so its new chapters can be seen through its television signal or its online platform. For the latter, you will have to download its application, available on all devices.

What time to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela, and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of Las Estrellas primetime. The sixth episode will premiere at 9.30 pm on MexicoMeanwhile in Peru It can be seen an hour later, that is, at 10.30 pm

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivision that is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

