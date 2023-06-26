the novel of TelevisaUnivision “Land of Hope”, starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, enters its third week since it premiered. In the new episode we will see the consequences that Marco will suffer for trying to get rid of Santos, while Valentina will open her eyes and agree with her mother’s words and advice. Do you want to know what else will happen? In the following note we will tell you all the details of the Mexican production.

When will chapter 11 of “Land of Hope” be released?

The eleventh episode of “Land of Hope” will premiere on Monday June 26, 2023and it is expected that, as the chapters progress, more and more people will be trapped by the story raised in the novel based on “The Storm”, a 2005 American production created by Humberto Olivieri.

The TelevisaUnivision soap opera stars Andrés Palacios (Santos), Carolina Miranda (María Teresa) and Luis Roberto Guzmán (Marco). Photo: The Universal

Where to see “Land of Hope”?

“Land of Hope”, produced by TelevisaUnivision, is an original novel by Las Estrellas, so its new chapters can be seen through its television signal or its online platform. For the latter, you will have to download its application, available on all devices, so that you can enjoy it from the comfort of the palm of your hand.

What time to see “Land of Hope”?

The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela is part of Las Estrellas primetime. The sixth episode will premiere at 9:30 p.m. in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later, that is, 10:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the Las Estrellas television signal, you can also watch “Land of Hope” LIVE and ONLINE through VIX+, the official streaming service of TelevisaUnivision that is only available in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

Watch the trailer for chapter 11 of “Land of Hope”

