Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas.-After its resounding success in Reynosa and Tamaulipas, “Land of Dinosaurs” arrives in Ciudad Victoria. The exhibition that combines technology is organized by the government of the state of Tamaulipas through the Ministry of Tourism.

The Secretary of Tourism of Tamaulipas, Benjamín Hernández Rodríguez, informed in a press conference that this type of activities will return to the state with the intention of diversifying the vocation of the venues and that they are not only political events, but also conventions, congresses, and exhibitions for all types of public.

“There are more than three thousand meters of exhibition, in which we are going to have guided tours with four interactive rooms in the Polyforum of Ciudad Victoria, with a capacity to receive 4 thousand people daily,” he explained.

Likewise, Mauricio Hernández, chief of operations of the exposition“dinosaur land” He thanked the invitation of the Ministry of Tourism and in particular its owner Benjamín Hernández Rodríguez for the facilities granted.

“It is an itinerant museum, where you will find fossils, people will be able to touch, take photos, videos, live; It is a very open museum where they will learn how the dinosaurs lived represented in scales of 1:1, very real scales of fossils found in Mexico and we will be able to touch original pieces.”

During the tour, attendees will find various species of dinosaurs and the conditions in which they lived, in addition to the little ones being able to carry out various activities, being a space where the family can spend a pleasant day.

“The duration of this incredible experience is approximately 35 minutes, and it has a recovery cost of 120 pesos for general admission, it is from Monday to Sunday, from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon and with a maximum of 200 people per day. for schools,” he said.

Hernández Rodríguez stressed that from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., students from schools, from kindergartens, elementary schools, and public high schools, will be able to enter for free, activities that will be carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Education, to schedule visits, as well as with the state’s DIF systems to receive girls and boys from home, with disabilities and older adults, who will have a 50 percent discount.

“We invite the entire region to attend this exhibition, which is highly recommended, it is very complete and they are going to have a lot of fun,” concluded Secretary of Tourism Benjamín Hernández Rodríguez.