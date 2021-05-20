Always in the first rows, on every front you will find the signs of goodness on the first line of defense, doing their utmost, and harnessing their human, material and scientific capabilities for the sake of a better life for humanity. A life free from suffering, whether due to poverty, disease, wars and crises. These are the directives of the wise leadership so that the UAE will always remain … a window of bright hope and a gateway to a better future, for its people, its Arab environment, and the peoples of the world.

This is best embodied in the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, which was visited yesterday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

In this niche of knowledge, doctors and researchers are silently working for treatments using stem cells for many diseases such as heart, cancer, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and critical cases of people with “Covid-19”.

A high-end humanitarian model that deserves to be appreciated after it succeeded in enhancing the country’s response to the pandemic and contributing to finding effective treatments.

This was achieved because the country provided the latest laboratories and the best technology to develop biological treatment areas such as stem cells, as part of its endeavor to become a regional center for pharmaceutical industries and advanced treatments.

With these noble efforts, the UAE will make a difference in the lives of millions, by easing their pain, because “diseases are one of the most serious obstacles to development and a major source of poverty and backwardness,” as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

«the Union»