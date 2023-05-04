ITABELA, Brazil — They arrived just before midnight, carrying machetes and mattocks, hammers and sickles, with plans to take over the land.

The ranch was unoccupied, overgrown, and the farm offices empty, save for a wandering cow. Now, three months later, it is a lively village.

Some 530 families live in the camp in Itabela, a town in northeastern Brazil, and have already come together to plow the field and plant beans, maize and cassava. The brothers who inherited the 150-hectare ranch want the owners to leave. The new tenants assure that they will not.

“The occupation is a process of struggle and confrontation,” said Alcione Manthay, 38, the de facto leader of the camp. “And there is no settlement if there is no occupation.”

The villagers are part of the Landless Rural Workers Movement, which, after 40 years of sometimes bloody occupations, is a force in Brazil. It organizes hundreds of thousands of poor people to seize land from the rich, settle and farm it. Members are reversing inequality fueled by a historically unequal distribution of land, they say.

Although leftists embrace the cause, many Brazilians consider it communist and criminal. That has created a dilemma for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a longtime supporter of the movement who is trying to forge alliances in Congress and the powerful agribusiness.

Researchers estimate that 460,000 families now live in the settlements, suggesting an informal membership of nearly 2 million people, or nearly 1 percent of Brazil’s population.

The occupations largely halted during the pandemic and then gradually returned in the face of opposition from Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s right-wing former president. But now, emboldened by Lula’s election, supporters of the movement are stepping up their land grabs.

Thousands of farmers who do not trust the government to protect their land are organizing to confront the landowners.

“Nobody wants to fight, but they don’t want to lose their property either,” said Everaldo Santos, 72, who heads the local farmers’ union near Itabela. “You bought it, you paid for it, you have the documents, you pay taxes. So you don’t let people invade and sit idly by.”

Despite the landless movement’s aggressive tactics, thousands of settlements have been recognized as legal by courts and the Brazilian government. The movement has become a major food producer.

Land inequality in Brazil is rooted in colonial-era policies that consolidated land in the hands of powerful white men. The government has sought to tip the balance by essentially confiscating unused arable land and handing it over to people who need it.

About 90 minutes from Itabela, there is a 2,000-hectare settlement that was declared legal in 2016 after six years of occupation. The 227 families there each have 8 to 10 hectares, spread across rolling hills of farmland and grazing cattle.

Daniel Alves, 54, used to work someone else’s fields before he started occupying his land in 2010. Now, he grows 27 different crops and sells the produce at local fairs. He pointed out that he was still poor, but happy. “This movement lifts people out of misery,” he noted.

His granddaughter, 11-year-old Esterfany Alves, followed him around the farm, petting her donkey and picking ripe fruit.

Esterfany attends a public school in the settlement operated in part by the movement, one of about 2,000 movement schools across Brazil. The schools teach classes on women farmers, the right to land and inequality.

In other words, Esterfany said, school had taught her “about fighting.”

By: Jack Nicas