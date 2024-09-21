Culiacan faces a growing problem of invasions of private land, This phenomenon, far from stopping, seems to be increasing due to the impunity that prevails around those responsible. The lack of decisive action by the authorities and the permissiveness towards those who promote this type of illegal acts have generated a critical situation, which affects both legitimate owners and the orderly development of the city. The invasion of land, which affects both rural and urban areas, has given rise to a black market in which some leaders of these movements sell invaded properties at prices that can reach 50 thousand pesos.

To solve this problemit is urgent that state and municipal authorities implement more severe measures against leaders who encourage invasions and sell land illegally.

