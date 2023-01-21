Pioneers of wild areas in Umm al-Quwain and Ras al-Khaimah reported that some land-goers commit “distasteful” environmental violations while grilling in natural areas, such as leaving old clothes, damaged tents, and children’s diapers behind, after the end of their trip, pointing out that the state of the site does not encourage others to stay in it.

They added that the negative behaviors included breaking tree branches, grilling on the sand, leaving food waste, as well as sitting on both sides of Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, in Umm Al Quwain, pointing out that the environmental monitoring teams did not reach some desert areas, as they are large in size. And far away, he encouraged some land-goers to commit this kind of behavior. They demanded the imposition of financial fines on those who are not committed to preserving the environment.

Land-goers said that during the weekly vacation they go to wild areas continuously with their families and children, and each time a different place is chosen from the other to enjoy the desert landscapes, but some land-goers commit environmental violations that prompt them to change the place, as a result of lack of cleanliness, dumping of coal and other violations. Barbecues and cooking utensils, even diapers, are on the floor.

They added that some leave old clothes and damaged tents instead of throwing them in the waste containers.

They urged the competent authorities to place signs inside the desert areas, calling for adherence to environmental standards, in addition to placing containers for waste, food scraps and plastic tools, to encourage land-goers to maintain general hygiene.

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality warned against grilling directly on the sand, and against leaving food and grilling waste on the ground.

She pointed out that the patrols of the General Services Department issued more than 1,078 environmental violations last year, related to lighting fires or barbecues on the ground directly in unauthorized public places.

In turn, the Umm Al Quwain Municipality called on land-goers to adhere to general hygiene in natural areas, not to sit on both sides of Emirates Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, except for emergency cases, and not to park their vehicles on the side of the two streets in the emirate, in order to preserve the general appearance and public safety of road users, when Traffic hazards caused by standing.

And she called on the public to abide by laws and procedures, and to cooperate with the police and the municipality to preserve the environment and safety.