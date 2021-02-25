Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The General Command of the Armed Forces announced its intention to contract for the purchase of a number of unmanned vehicles “Ajima”, which include the system and technologies of the “Mrakeb” company, one of the subsidiaries of the Strategic Sectors Development Fund. This is to join the service within the land forces mechanisms, in addition to joint cooperation to develop them continuously to improve their advantages and practical capabilities. “We are proud of the confidence of the Armed Forces in the competencies and capabilities of” Marakeb “and its innovative products, which have become comparable to the products and systems of major international companies working in the development of strategic sectors, said Colonel Sultan Al-Kaabi, a member of the Board of Directors. He explained that the marching mechanism produced by the company is characterized by many capabilities, technologies and advanced systems that meet the needs and operational requirements of the ground forces, such as the possibility of installing weapons platforms with different bullets with thermal cameras, in addition to its superior ability to float in water, pointing out that many countries are seeking To own and develop such advanced future mechanisms and technologies.

Al Kaabi stressed that the company will continue its tireless work to meet the requirements and needs of its main customers, especially the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates.

“The completion of such a deal will enhance the capabilities of the company and enable it to launch into a new stage in terms of production,” said Basil Shuhaiber, CEO of “Marakeb”. He expected that this deal would contribute to the company’s products reaching regional and international markets in the near future.

He pointed out that the company has developed many models of unmanned surface boats with various defense and commercial applications, in addition to launching advanced devices in the field of converting traditional boats into unmanned boats and command and control stations.