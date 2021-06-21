The journalist Jorge Lanata denounced in the PPT Box program that the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, is the owner of a vacant lot in the downtown area of ​​Avellaneda, the party of which he is mayor with a license request.

The situation, at first glance, would not have anything irregular except because it was Ferraresi himself who supported and promoted a controversial law that enables the expropriation of unused land in Avellaneda. The regulations were approved by the local Deliberative Council with the votes of the Frente de Todos.

The ordinance establishes that the landowners of that district must build on them yes or yes within a period of eight years or the lot may be expropriated. In that time, in addition, they will have a strong increase in taxes while they are vacant.

Ferraresi, when he came out to defend the initiative, assured that “There is no neighbor of Avellaneda who has a piece of land without building” and sought to link the rule with a punishment for alleged speculators.

The land leaves Jorge Ferraresi in Avellaneda.

But in the Lanata program they revealed that Ferrares himself, whom they presented as “Avellaneda’s neighbor” has an undeveloped land in that location. The property is located at 400 Juan Bautista Palaá street and has about 308 square meters. The area is part of the center of Avellaneda. The place is unbuilt and the images show that the doors are bricked up to prevent encroachment.

According to the sworn statement that he presented as minister to the Anti-Corruption Office (OA), He bought the land in 2019 and precisely as an investment. Thus, according to the new regulations, if Ferraresi does not build on the site within eight years, it should be expropriated for the municipality.

Ferraresi is, always according to the affidavits before the OA, the minister with the highest declared fortune. It has a total of 40 million pesos and almost half, about 18 million pesos, were allocated to properties.



The front of the abandoned land of Ferraresi in Avellaneda.

In the PPT report, a neighbor from the Barrio, Graciela Castro, said that she lived in the house that was built behind the wall 30 years ago. But after his father sold it, the house was abandoned and covered by vegetation. Since then, nothing has ever been built.

Ferraresi, according to the ARBA ballot corresponding to the departure of the property without building, has not yet paid installment 3 of the property tax, which expired in early June. The amount owed, together with the next installment, totals $ 24,939, due on June 23.

When it was his turn to defend the initiative for the expropriations of vacant land, Ferraresi said in a press conference that the expropriations will be carried out on “disused land” and sought to tone down the controversy. “There is nothing further than to advance on the investment of a private,” said Minister Alberto Fernández.

In addition, he said that “there is an ordinance in Mar del Plata, which is the same as that of Avellaneda, and in those cases idle lands can be expropriated.”

Before Avellaneda’s controversial initiative, the President himself said that “individuals” must show solidarity and understand that “it makes no sense to have unproductive land when someone is in need of land.” “It makes no sense to save it so that the day it dies, a son inherits it. It makes much more sense to make it productive today, and for someone to build the roof where their children will grow up in that place, ”Fernández said during a ceremony with Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof in Mercedes.