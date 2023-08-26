Saturday, August 26, 2023, 7:27 p.m.



Land and air resources to the Infomur Plan are working this Saturday afternoon against a forest fire declared in the Sierra de Gavalín, in the Caravaqueña district of Archivel. At 5:18 p.m., a call alerted the Emergency Coordination Center of the existence of the fire.

A helicopter from the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies with helitransported forestry brigades, firefighting technicians and terrestrial forestry brigades with Environmental Agents traveled to the place.