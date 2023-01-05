The range of Throw is about to undergo a profound renewal process in view of the coming years, with the launch of three new models expected from 2024 to 2028. Meanwhile, the brand of the Stellantis group is enjoying the continued success that Ypsilonthe only model currently on the market, continues to make money in Italy: almost 41,000 units of the Turin city car were registered last year, dominating the B segment and confirming itself as the best-selling car in its category for the fourth consecutive year.

Not only that: thanks to these figures, Ypsilon was also there second best-selling car ever in the Italian market with a 15.3% share, the best ever and up by +1.2 percentage points compared to 2021. The Lancia brand thus achieved a market share of 3.1%, up by +0 .1 percentage points compared to 2021. “2022 was once again a record year for Lancia Ypsilon – said Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand – After four generations, more than three million units sold, 36 special series, the fashion city car from Lancia confirms its leadership in its segment in Italy, remains the second best-selling car overall on the market and achieves the best share ever. Definitely a car of recordswith 38 years of success behind it and on the podium in segment B for 11 consecutive years”.

The focus is now on the Ypsilon MY23defined by the Turin car manufacturer itself as the most connected and efficient ever. “I am very satisfied with the commercial results obtained by the Lancia brand and with the work done by the entire Italian team under the guidance of Raffaele Russo – concluded Napolitano – The results achieved they push us to do better and better. Our Renaissance has begun and we are working to make Lancia once again a desirable, respected and credible brand in the European premium market”.