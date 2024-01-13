The debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon, which will be revealed in all its details next February in Milan. And right on the streets of the Lombardy capital the new car was spotted without any camouflage: the protagonist of some shots for an advertising campaign in the streets of Milan, the new Ypsilon was immortalized from Ansa in its rear part, the same one which, to be honest, had already been anticipated by some official teaser images released by Lancia itself in recent weeks.

What we know

We remind you that the debut of the new Ypsilon will take place in about a month in the special edition only Cassino, limited to a total of 1,906 examples, all equipped with fully electric engines. Other than these, the only official information concerns the design it will recall the past with some stylistic features present on the cars of the Turin car manufacturer and elements deriving from the Pu+Ra HPE concept. We also know that the new Ypsilon will be produced in Zaragoza and, according to the latest rumours, it will have a powertrain similar to that of the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, with a 115 kW engine and a 51 kWh battery (but probably also a second variant from 136 HP). Alongside the full electric it seems there will be the 48 Volt hybrid, with a 100 HP 1.2 engine with light electrification.

Image: Ansa