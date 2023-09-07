The Italian house presents the updated range of the successful city car, now available in two different trim levels. In addition to the 70 HP light hybrid engine between cylinders, the LPG bifuel variant is also on the price list

In the first eight months of 2023 it was the second best-selling car in Italy, a clear sign that despite a certainly not very fresh technical project, the Lancia Ypsilion is still highly appreciated by the public. Waiting to see the new generation, Lancia presents the 2024 range of the city car par excellence, simplifying the offer and increasing the technological equipment. Orders are already open.

simplified offer — We go from five trim levels to two trim levels: Oro and Platino. The Gold version it features Style rims and electric mirrors, interiors with better quality upholstery, a multimedia system with a 7″ touchscreen, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, and a wireless charger. On the Platinum version, however, the alloy wheels, the rear bumper in the same color as the bodywork, the chromed exhaust, the Privacy Glass, the rear view camera and the rear parking sensors are integrated, in addition to the seats with Seaqual upholstery with material that is created by recycling the collected plastic in the Mediterranean. Both versions obtain homologation for five seats. The Platinum set-up can be completed with two “packages”: Comfort and Tech. The Comfort pack includes lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear electric windows, fog lights and door mirrors with electric demisting; the Tech pack, on the other hand, is characterized by the presence of cruise control, automatic climate control and rain and twilight sensors. The available body colors are: Dew Green, Clay Red, Snow White, Elegant Blue, Stone Gray and Volcano Black. See also Real Madrid gets the accounts with Bellingham: he equals Cristiano Ronaldo in his start with the team

hybrid or LPG — The proposal is with the three-cylinder mild hybrid or in the bi-fuel LPG version. The first matches the engine 1.0 petrol, three cylinders of the Firefly family to a 12 volt Bsg electric motor powered by a lithium battery, and has a total power of 70 HP. While the LPG it is available with the 1.2 and has 69 HP. With the Stellantis Financial Services loan, the new Ypsilon range is offered starting from 14,150 euros plus financial charges, instead of 15,950 euros (the list price without discounts is 17,650 euros). In the event of financing and scrapping, the proposal is as follows: 48 installments of 159 euros, advance payment of 2,783 euros and final residual installment of 7,806 euros (Tan 8.49% and Taeg 10.70%).