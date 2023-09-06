The range of Launch Ypsilon is renewed pending the debut of the future generation which will take place in 2024. The Italian city car of the Stellantis group will have a line-up composed only of sustainable engines, with the Hybrid version alongside the EcoChic LPG. Ypsilon’s offer becomes simpler, with the transition from 5 to 3 trim levels, with two new features: the arrival of the Gold and Platinum versions which effectively replace the Silver and Gold. The price of the renewed Lancia city car starts at 17,650 euros but thanks to the financing formulas of Stellantis Financial Services, the new Ypsilon range is offered starting from 14,150 euros.

Engines and equipment

The new Ypsilon Range is equipped with the Mild Hybrid engine which combines the 1.0, 3-cylinder, 70 HP (51.5 kW) petrol engine of the Firefly family with a 12-volt BSG electric motor and a lithium battery. The range is available in Dew Green, Clay Red, Snow White, Elegant Blue, Stone Gray and Volcano Black exterior colours. The Oro version includes Style rims and electric mirrors, with a more elegant interior. On the Platinum version, on the other hand, there are alloy wheels, a rear bumper in the same color as the bodywork, a chromed exhaust, Privacy Glass, a camera and rear parking sensors and seats covered with Sequal Yarn, a material obtained by recycling plastic collected in the Mediterranean. Both versions then obtain homologation for five seats.

The Platinum version

The Platinum version can then be embellished with two packs: Comfort and Tech. The Comfort pack includes featuressuch as driver’s seat lumbar adjustment, rear power windows, fog lights and power demisting door mirrors; the Pack Tech is instead characterized by the presence of Cruise Control, automatic climate control and rain and twilight sensor.

On Lancia Ypsilon there is always LPG

Then there is also the bifuel variant, the Ecochic LPG. In fact, this engine makes it possible to save around 45% compared to an equivalent petrol engine which corresponds to almost 700 euros a year over an average distance of 15,000 km. “Lancia Ypsilon with its 38 years of history, 4 generations, 36 special series and more than 4 million units sold, for 11 years on the podium of the best-selling cars in Italy – said Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Lancia Italy – An iconic Fashion City Car available in Hybrid and LPG versions which today, with the launch of the new Range, is renewed by adding more contents in terms of connectivity, efficiency and style. An operation in line with the new course of Lancia, a brand that wants to prove itself increasingly projected towards the future and ever more attentive to the needs of its customers.”