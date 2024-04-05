The debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon, the first electric car from the Turin brand, has effectively opened a new chapter in the history of the brand, realizing the Renaissance announced in recent years. The “old” Ypsilon, however, is still available on the market and can be purchased as new until the end of production, a stop that the Italian car manufacturer Stellantis has not yet announced.

Two engines

The current generation of Lancia Ypsilon is an authentic best seller on the Italian market, recording unprecedented success in terms of registrations in the last two years. The range of the Turin city car is offered with two engines, the electrified mild-hybrid version with the 1.0 three-cylinder 70 HP engine combined with a manual gearbox. 6 speeds and the EcoChic LPG version with the 69 HP 1.2 petrol/LPG four-cylinder, combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The updated on-board features include the 7″ touchscreen radio, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in wireless mode, the wireless charger, positioned under the gear lever and also the rear camera to facilitate parking maneuvers.

The offer for Lancia Ypsilon

To celebrate the success of this car in the best possible way, Lancia has thought of a financial offer dedicated to its many enthusiasts. Ypsilon will in fact be available on the Italian market until June 2024 with a purchase formula starting from €79 per month on cars ready for delivery with financing and scrapping against an advance of €3,822 with 35 scheduled installments and a final maxi installment of €9,032 euro, TAN (fixed) 8.49% and APR 11.28%.