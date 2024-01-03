The success story of continues Lancia Ypsilon. The city car of the Italian Stellantis brand closed 2023 with growth, with 44,743 registrations representing a growth of 9% compared to 2022. The small car from the Turin brand is the third best-selling car in Italy, second within the group led by Carlos Tavares.

The old Ypsilon still setting records

An interesting result if you consider the fact that it is an “old” model, which apart from some technological updates and special series has not changed much over the last few years and which in 2024 will be the protagonist of a total revolution with the awaited new generation which will also be electric. The Lancia Ypsilon currently holds 4.9% of the market share in the B segment and is the best-selling hybrid car in Italy, with 39,683 registrations and a 46.9% share, with almost one car in every two. The Ecochic LPG version also remains on track, currently the third B segment on the market with 4,982 units and a 9.7% share.

Lancia's objectives

To comment on the results obtained by Lancia thanks to his Ypsilon best seller Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Turin brand, thought about it: “2023 was the second record year for Lancia! Ypsilon achieved the second best market share in the B segment in its history. Within the segment, the hybrid version was the market leader and the Ecochic LPG version was the third best-selling in the segment. After 39 years of success, four generations, more than three million units sold, 37 special series, on the podium in the B segment for 12 consecutive years, Lancia's fashion city car is definitely a record-breaking car!

The new Lancia Ypsilon from 2024

In the last weeks of 2023, the first official images of the new Lancia Ypsilon were published, with three teasers showing the front, a portion of the rear light clusters and a detail of the interior. While waiting to find out what the new B segment of the Italian brand will be like, the only official information concerns the design which will recall the past with some stylistic features present on the cars of the Turin car manufacturer and elements deriving from the Pu+Ra HPE concept. The new Lancia Ypsilon will be the first model of the Turin brand to have a fully electric powertrain. It will be produced in Zaragoza and will have a powertrain similar to that of the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, with a 115 kW engine and a 51 kWh battery but probably also a second 136 HP variant. Alongside the full electric there will be the 48 Volt hybrid, with a 100 HP 1.2 engine with light electrification.