While waiting to expand its range, Lancia is enjoying the success of the fourth generation of Ypsilon. In 2021, for the third consecutive year, the city car of the Turin brand continues to be the best-selling in its segment: 43,735 vehicles registered for the small Lancia in Italy, 2% more than those delivered throughout 2020. Numbers that allow at the Ypsilon not only to be the best-selling car in its class, as well as the second best-selling car ever in the market. For Luca Napolitano, the CEO of Lancia, 2021 was another record for the city car.

“After four generations, over three million units sold, of which more than two million reserved for women, over 35 special series, our fashion city car is confirmed as the leader of its segment in Italy and it remains the second best-selling car ever on the market“, commented Lancia’s number one. In the year that has just ended, the small one of the Turin brand has been renewed with MY 2021: many improvements have been brought as a dowry, from a new look to new fittings, passing through a redesigned engine range, starting with the new 3-cylinder Firefly Hybrid engine, combined with a 12-volt electric motor and a lithium battery that reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The Ypsilon has collected particular appreciation especially in female audience: in Italy over 2 million women have chosen the little Lancia, thanks also to important partnerships such as the most recent with Alberta Ferretti, a brand with which Lancia has so much in common. “City car, elegant, feminine, fashionable, the Lancia Ypsilon was immediately defined as the small flagship, thanks to the offer of content previously reserved for higher-class cars, especially inside the passenger compartment – reads an official note signed by Lancia – Lancia Ypsilon was born as an ‘everyday’ car, with that Italian touch and taste for beautiful and well-made things, mixed with a pinch of craftsmanship, typical of our beautiful country “.