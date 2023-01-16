At the end of 2021 Lancia presented a special edition of its only model in the range, Ypsilon: its name is Albert Ferretti, the same as the iconic Italian stylist who collaborated in the creation of this special version of the Turin city car. Italian spirit, elegance, femininity, care for the environment, attention to detail, contemporary style: all characteristics exalted to the maximum on this exclusive Ypsilon series, which we have had the opportunity to to test both on urban and city roads and on motorways and long-distance secondary roads.

Before understanding how this car behaved in practice, let’s see how it looks and how the elegance of the Italian designer has been transformed into an exclusive design for Ypsilon. Let’s start with the exterior and the livery: yes, because the new Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti is available in the Alberta Ferretti Gray color created specifically for this new special series from Lancia, characterized by a specific paint treatment that creates an iridescent effect. There refinement and the aesthetic elegance of this edition of the city car are also manifested in the satin chrome effect on the rear-view mirrors, the grille and the door handles, with the monogram of the Alberta Ferretti initials “AF” clearly visible through a dedicated chrome Rose Gold badge right next to the mirrors.

Moving inside the passenger compartment steals the show the color Rose Gold, which characterizes the contrasting thread that embroiders the fabrics of the seats, the monogram “AF” located on the headrests of the seats, the goblet of the steering wheel, the frames of the air vents, the gearbox gem in the finish, the handles and the details that illuminate the dashboard in black SILK fabric. Special mention for i seat fabrics, which contain, among others, SEAQUAL YARN, a high quality 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn from SEAQUAL INITIATIVE and its partners, with the aim of contributing to a more sustainable environment for future generations. Two le motor solutions available: the 1.0 FireFly 70 HP Start&Stop Hybrid engine on one side, the 1.2 69 HP LPG engine on the other.

For our test drive we were able to take advantage of the hybrid version of the Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti, which was put to the test for the occasion in a long journey from Milan to Bologna (and back) but also in various city contexts. Being one of the most representative small cars in Italy (and beyond) we didn’t have many doubts on efficiency of this car in the city: low fuel consumption, good handling, prompt steering response, all characteristics attributable to this special edition of the Turin city car. The general structure of the car is very stable, overall balanced and pleasant to drive, as well as very comfortable for those who decide to get behind the wheel. The feedback relating to the long journeys: in terms of response, the hybrid engine of this special edition of the Ypsilon, which consists of a 51.5 kW 3-cylinder engine flanked by a 12-volt BSG electric motor and a dedicated lithium battery, has anything but undeserved . This is also due to the precise 6-speed manual gearbox, which ensures remarkable flexibility.