The first release of the new one Lancia Ypsilon she may have been less lucky than expected. What appears to be the prototype of the new generation of the famous city car of the Italian brand would have been the victim of an accident in France, with the forklift of the Turin brand's best seller ending up in a river. The car was fished out by the firefighters of Montbéliard, a small town near Sochaux, where a historic Stellantis factory is located.

Several references to the Lancia Pu+Ra

There is no official confirmation that it is the new Lancia Ypsilon since the only forklift seen previously of the Italian city car had been spotted with the usual camouflage livery. From the photos published by the French magazine L'Est Républicain, however, you can notice in some shots some similarities with that forklift as well as some stylistic features that we will almost certainly see on the new generation of the Lancia model as well as the same brand present in various points of the bodywork.

What the new Lancia Ypsilon will be like

In fact, there are different characteristics that they recall the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car, such as the circular light clusters at the rear but also the brand logo that appears on the C pillar. Then there is the lettering on the tailgate, in addition to the Lancia emblem that also appears on the hubcaps of the rims, characterized by their Y shape The car cannot be seen well from the front, yet from a second photo in which you can glimpse a small portion of the nose, you can glimpse the light clusters on two levels, another reference to the Pu+Ra HPE. A truly singular incident which could also suggest a clever marketing move to increase curiosity around the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon.