With the third teaser made public in recent days, the anticipation for the new debut is growing Lancia Ypsilon 2024. The city car of the Turin brand will be completely renewed and will represent the first concrete piece of the Renaissance inaugurated by the Italian Stellantis brand thanks to the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car. It will also be the first electric model of the Italian car manufacturer, thus starting the new range which in 2026 will see the arrival of the new Gamma flagship, a crossover on tap and in 2028 the Lancia Delta EV.

The cup returns

The new Lancia Ypsilon 2024 will not only be an innovative model but will reinterpret some of the brand's iconic stylistic features, as demonstrated by the management of the Italian brand itself and by the first images leaked in recent weeks. News that had already been confirmed on the occasion of the debut of the Pu+Ra HPE and which now sees a further element in the teasers released by Lancia itself. At the front for example, the new Ypsilon will bring a reinterpretation of the iconic glass, with a distinctive light signature made up of three very thin elements.

Circular headlights like Lancia Stratos

At the rear, however, the circular headlights will attract attention the Stratos, with the optical signature that will have a Y-shaped element inside the circle which for the occasion is arranged horizontally inside the circumferences. Elsewhere, we find the new Lancia writing in the original font, and the Ypsilon writing underneath which is inspired by the brand's historic iconic models, such as Fulvia, Flavia and Flaminia.

Innovative technologies

Inside the passenger compartment, however, we look to the future, with the introduction of the new SALA infotainment system, an acronym for Sound Air Light Augmentation: this is the name that Lancia has chosen for the infotainment of its future Lancia cars, including the Ypsilon, with the declared aim of simplifying the digital experience on board the car. How? Working first and foremost with a fully customizable widget-based system: Lancia has made it known that the new infotainment is equipped with two HD screens as standard, with the main screen acting as a centralized control panel for audio, climate control and lighting, and with a configuration that instead allows you to effortlessly customize the atmosphere of the car.

The new Lancia Ypsilon in Zaragoza

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be the first model of the Turin brand to have a fully electric powertrain. It will be produced in Zaragoza and will have a powertrain similar to that of the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, with a 115 kW engine and a 51 kWh battery but probably also a second 136 HP variant. Alongside the full electric there will be the 48 Volt hybrid, with a 100 HP 1.2 engine with light electrification.