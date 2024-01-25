The debut of the new one is getting closer and closer Lancia Ypsilon. The city car of the Turin brand will be revealed in its new guise next February and with its debut the electric version of this model will also be revealed for the first time. While waiting to find out what the new Cassina limited edition Lancia Ypsilon will be like, the first information arrives on what will be the charging solutions available to customers who choose the plug version.

Charging ecosystem

The first of the three models of the new strategic plan to relaunch the Italian Stellantis brand will be able to count on the support of Free2Move Charge, an ecosystem of charging services: “This service allows accessible and tailor-made charging management which will allow Lancia customers a simple and worry-free experience – commented Magdalena Jablonska, manager of Free2move Charge Europe. Our offer dedicated to customers of the new Lancia range will support the brand in its entry into the world of electric mobility”

Free2Move Charge options for Lancia Ypsilon

The specialized company offers two different options for charging the new Lancia Ypsilon, an offer to fill up on energy with wallboxes and therefore with domestic infrastructures and a proposal instead for using charging through the network of public points. More precisely, we talk about Free2move Charge Home which offers private customers support for the installation, financing and warranty of home charging systems, as well as other energy-related hardware and services and Free2move Charge GO which instead guarantees access to the widest and most well-maintained network of public charging points always and everywhere.