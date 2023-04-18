The debut of the Pu+Ra HPE concept car was also an opportunity to talk about the new Lancia Ypsilon which will arrive in 2024 and which will incorporate some technological features from the prototype unveiled in Milan. It was Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Italian brand of Stellantis who anticipated some of the characteristics of the new compact car from Turin which will radically change compared to the generation currently on the road.

The new Lancia Ypsilon

“The new Ypsilon will arrive in 2024: it will be larger than the current one, we are around 4 meters overall, and will be launched in both hybrid and electric versions” explained Napolitano, thus emphasizing a small revolution for the town of the Turin brand. An important leap will also be made from the point of view of high-tech equipment, with the introduction of the SALA system which, after a first taste given precisely on the Pu+Ra HPE concept, will make its definitive debut on a production car with the new Lancia Ypsilon.

Cutting-edge technologies

In fact, according to Lancia, those who drive the brand’s future models will have to feel at home and from this point of view the new technology ROOM (Sound Air Light Augmentation) best represents this vision of the brand, with its debut on the road already set for 2024 aboard the new Ypsilon. The system, for the first time on a Stellantis group car, is based on a virtual interface that centralizes the audio, climate control and lighting functions, allowing the driver/passenger to adapt the environment inside the car. car, simply by touching a button or with the sound of your voice.

Also an HF version

In 2025 the Lancia Ypsilon range will also welcome a second more powerful version with the arrival of the Ypsilon HF: “In 2025, however, its HF version will arrive, which will be 4 centimeters wider, lower and will guarantee 240 HP of maximum power: I would call it a car for enthusiasts – explained the number one of the Italian car manufacturer – In 2026 it will be the turn of our new flagship, which will be called Gamma: it will be a sportback, pure and radical both inside and outside the passenger compartment. With this car it will be important to establish itself abroad, with the aim of making 50-50 volumes between Italy and foreign countries. Finally, the Delta will arrive in 2028, which dealers have already seen and liked very much”.