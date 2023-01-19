Lancia chooses the Stellantis&You store in Milan to showcase the new brand identity declined in what will become the new dealership concept of the Turin brand. An occasion in which the Stellantis brand has decided to also show the new one Lancia Ypsilon 2023protagonist of the new Tech à Porter claim thanks to its renewal in the name of connectivity and technology that will accompany the B-segment best seller towards the next generation that will arrive in 2024.

“We defend our leadership month after month, – explained Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – in this sense I have and we have a double task: on the one hand to predict market trends over the next 10 years and on the other to improve the current Lancia Ypsilon. Today’s success is a solid foundation for the brand’s future. This model has 38 years of history and has had 36 special series. More than 3 million units sold. Lancia grew by 0.1 and thanks to Ypsilon it closed with 15.3%, the highest share since its launch. It is the second best-selling car on the market after the Panda. It is also the most loved car by women. ‘Like it the people who like it’, they said in the first commercials. Today we want to present the new Tech à Porter claim for what we define as a Fashion City Car.”

A definition that fits perfectly to the Italian compact that revolves around three fundamental pillars also for MY2023: “Style has always been the first reason for buying. Over the years, Ypsilon has always known how to be up-to-date and relevant, capable of responding to and sometimes anticipating needs. It maintains the unmistakable style but is renewed by addressing a modern, contemporary, dynamic customer who is always in a bit of a hurry.” Starting precisely from the style, the renewal of the Lancia Ypsilon also moves on the pillars of efficiency and connectivity. In the first case, electrification is still accompanied by bi-fuel, a prudent choice that meets market trends: “The mild hybrid option – continued Napolitano – it allows you to save 25% compared to the previous version to which LPG is added again, which in turn allows a saving of 45% by calculating an average distance of 15,000 km per year, a value which is equivalent to 700 euros saved annually. ”

The renewed compact city car can now also count on greater connectivity thanks to the presence of wireless mirroring for the smartphone, both with Apple CarPlay and with Android Auto but also thanks to the addition of a new induction charger in the central tunnel. On Ypsilon MY2023 there is also the rear view camera which thus makes its debut on the city car of the Stellantis brand. The interiors have also been renovated, with the presence of new upholstery and recycled Sequal Yarn fabrics, an innovative material derived from the recycling of plastics found in the Mediterranean Sea. Also new is the color palette which includes, among others, the new launch shade Verde Rugiada. The new Lancia Ypsilon 2023 will be available in the Silver, Gold, Gold Plus trim levels and in the special Alberta Ferretti version, with a price list starting from 13,450 euros (with FCA Bank financing) and from 11,450 euros if you also take advantage of the state eco-bonus.