How many official Lancia dealers do you have in your area now? We can already tell you: the answer is zero. Next year things must suddenly be very different. By 2024, Lancia wants to open no fewer than seventy dealer locations in six European countries. Six Lancia dealers will be established in the Netherlands. And that to sell only one car in the next two years.

Already in May of this year, Lancia announced that the Netherlands is one of the countries where they will make a return next year. For a while it seemed that the brand only wanted to sell online, but… Automotive Online reports that there will be physical sales points in Amsterdam, Utrecht, The Hague, Zwolle, the Rotterdam region and Sittard. Belgium will also have ten dealers who will be located ‘in metropolitan areas’.

The Lancia Ypsilon will arrive in 2024

So next year you can go to one of the dealers to buy a new Lancia in the Netherlands. If all goes well, the new Lancia Ypsilon will be shining there. You can even choose whether you want an electric motor or a familiar petrol engine. The car will probably be placed on the new STLA platform, which will also be used by the new Peugeot 3008.

Also read: Lancia gives the first sign of life (outside Italy) with the Pu+Ra

The new Lancia Aurelia will arrive in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta will arrive two years later. We know that the Aurelia must be an electric crossover. The new Delta must also become a fully electric model. Lancia will also stop selling petrol cars in 2028. We are curious which rental car you will get in Italy.