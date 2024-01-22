In a few weeks the new generation of Lancia Ypsilon will be revealed, the first Renaissance model launched by the Italian Stellantis brand. The new range of the Turin brand will in fact start from the city car which in recent years has represented the only alternative in the offer of the car manufacturer active only on the domestic market. However, the relaunch project envisages not only other models but also a return to key markets at a European level.

The arrival of the new Lancia Ypsilon

Charles Foster, global marketing manager for the Stellantis brand, illustrated Lancia's timetable during an interview given to the Belgian magazine Autonieuws in which he also wanted to explain what the brand's choices were in the return more actively to the market and why a city car like the Ypsilon was chosen: “It's true that Lancia is best known for its beautiful sedans and coupés. But for the brand's great return we had to make a pragmatic choice. In Italy we were still active with city cars, but in the rest of Europe we were away for about seven years. Cars between 4 and 4.2 meters represent approximately 35% of the market. For the international relaunch of the brand we wanted a car that would meet the needs of the largest possible group of motorists, with a name still known to many. Then the Ypsilon. It guarantees continuity in the Italian domestic market, even if the new Ypsilon is a completely different car. And for other countries it really seemed like the best choice.”

The other Lancia models

Fuster then confirmed the launch plan for future Lancia models, with the arrival after the new Ypsilon of the new Gamma flagship and the new electric Delta: “The product plan has been fully developed and then approved. On February 14th we will officially present the Ypsilon, followed in 2026 by the Gamma, a larger, more spacious and fully electric car. Another two years later arrives the car that enthusiasts are probably waiting for the most, the new Delta. In the meantime, we are also reviving the legendary HF label and a sporty variant of the Ypsilon will be available in 2025. This will also be expected for all future Lancias. It is actually a very simple plan, which, as mentioned, should respond perfectly to the needs of the European market.”

No motorsports

A comment also on the hypothesis of Lancia's return to the world of rallies and motorsport, which many took for granted and which instead might not happen, at least for the moment: “Stellantis is fortunate to have in its portfolio several brands with a great history in racing, including Lancia as well as Alfa Romeo. The brand's record in rallying, with a whole host of world titles, is undoubtedly impressive. The film 'Race for Glory' has just been released in the United States, which tells the fascinating story of the battle between Audi and Lancia in the 1980s. The rally is, so to speak, part of Lancia's heritage. But today it is above all Alfa Romeo that enjoys a distinctly sporty image, and it is obviously not the intention to follow the same path with the new Lancia.”