The brand Launch has just reiterated its intentions, with the journey to the electric age already planned (date to be marked on the calendar: 2028) and with three new models arriving by the end of this decade. With some managerial changes and the desire to expand the business beyond the Italian borders (starting with France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Spain), there seems to be material to really hope for a rebirth of the brand. Lancia is however actually carrying out a rapprochement plan with its potential target audience?

The data speak for themselves: the last Lancia that was not a Ypsilon dates back to 2014-15, when the Voyager S was placed on the list. We are actually talking about a Chrysler: a car that had very little of Lancia’s founding values. Always excluding the Ypsilon, chronologically you have to go back to third generation of Delta to find a non-American Lancia: we are therefore talking about a style developed before 2008, truly a geological era ago in terms of automotive technology. Even more empty is the list of concepts, even if only digital, presented since the beginning of the century. In short, Lancia has not stirred up any dreams or shown any intention to relaunch, through prototypes, for well over a decade.

Looking at other car manufacturers, i futuristic concepts flock. They make people dream, give topics to talk about, prepare the way for the interest of fans, and above all they keep their respective brands at the center of the debate. If the benchmark for the segment price lists will be Audi and then Mercedes, then you could try to follow their lead, with many initiatives to keep the attention high. Lancia has been out of the loop for some time, and except for the Ypsilon in recent years there has been a lot (too much) talk of nostalgia. Kimera and Amos Automobili, with their dedications to the glorious 037 and Delta models, have made more noise than the brand, and that’s a shame.

Clearly, it is also a question of costs: Lancia cannot be denied the right to ‘save’ on activities outside its catalog, especially considering that today it is a single-market brand. However, now that it is under the wing of Stellantis, and with the possibility of exploiting a very large pool of technologies, from platforms to engines to software, it would be nice to see some official images of the Lancia of the future.

(cover image: Lancia Nea, prototype from 2000)