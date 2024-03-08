In the panorama of sports cinema, a new masterpiece is preparing to conquer the Italian public: “Race for Glory – Audi vs Lancia”.

This film, which has already been successful in the United States, Canada and France, will arrive in Italian cinemas on March 14, distributed by Medusa Film. The film tells the epic feat of the Lancia Rally 037, the last rear-wheel drive car to win the World Rally Championship in 1983, beating rivals equipped with all-wheel drive technology.

The story is set in the fascinating context of car racing, where the Lancia Corse team, under the visionary leadership of Cesare Fiorio and the talent of the German driver Walter Röhrl, managed to win the world title against all expectations. This victory not only marked the beginning of a golden period for the Lancia brand, but also left an indelible mark on the history of the sport, celebrating the brand as the most successful in the world of rallying.

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, expresses pride in this film which not only celebrates an important page in sporting history but also relaunches Lancia's prestige in the global automotive panorama. Even Cesare Fiorio, protagonist of those unforgettable challenges, underlines the importance of celebrating the exploits of the Lancia Racing Team, which achieved legendary successes in the world of rallies with passion and ingenuity.

The film boasts an exceptional cast, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch and Daniel Brühl in the lead roles, supported by talents such as Katie Clarkson-Hill, Esther Garrel, and others. Directed by Stefano Mordini and written in collaboration with Filippo Bologna and Scamarcio himself, “Race for Glory” promises to be an unmissable film for car racing and cinema fans.

The film not only tells a compelling story but it also pays homage to the Lancia Rally 037, an icon of automotive design and engineering, born from the collaboration with Pininfarina. This car, with its aggressive and minimalist line, embodied Lancia's sporting spirit, overcoming challenges that seemed insurmountable.

“Race for Glory – Audi vs Lancia” it's not just a film: it's a tribute to the innovation, passion and determination that have characterized Lancia and its team over the years. It is a work that celebrates the last great victory of a rear-wheel drive car in the World Rally Championship, a feat that remains unique in the history of motor sport. Fans of racing, cinema and inspirational stories will find in this film a thrilling representation of how tenacity, ingenuity and teamwork can lead to overcoming any limit.