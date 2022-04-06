Lancia looks to the future with optimism and great ambitions. The ten-year strategy of expansion and decarbonisation of the Turin brand’s range is based on three fundamental pillars: sustainability, customer focus and responsibility. All the decisions that will be taken by the top management of Lancia will pass from these three fundamental concepts, whether they concern the launch of new models or changes to the organizational structure, in Italy but also in foreign countries. And i first details concerning the expansion plans of Lancia have been issued.

The main focus is dedicated to the range of the Italian brand, which today can only count on the Ypsilon. However, the city car will soon be joined by new models: Lancia plans to launch it on the market three new models by 2028, of which one every two years, which will have the task of covering 50% of the market. Of these three models, the last will certainly be powered exclusively by batteries, considering that the company has already announced that starting from 2026 only 100% electric vehicles will debut and that from 2028 only full BEV cars will be sold. Sustainability does not only concern the motoring aspect: in fact, in future Lancia models, 50% of the surfaces that touch each other will be made with recycled or eco-sustainable materials. And that’s not all: the brand plans to boast 100 new dealers in 60 major European cities, with the 50% of the sales that will be completed online.

“The future of Lancia is already present and by the end of 2022 we will have a first taste of the new course that will lead us to become a credible brand in the premium marketin the name of innovative, clean and safe mobility – stated Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – Our tomorrow rests on solid foundations, well rooted in a glorious past and a present dotted with the successes of the Ypsilon: the fashion city car is in fact the leader of the B segment in Italy, as well as the second best-selling car in Italy. A primacy consolidated by Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti, the new special series born from the meeting with the famous Italian designer and presented in Milan last February “.