A highly successful model

It put Audi, BMW and Mercedes in difficulty: in the history of the car, very few other cars have managed to do what the Lancia Thema did in the 1980s. And now a new book by Giorgio Nada Editore (35 euros – 120 color pages) celebrates its myth. The title “LANCIA THEMA Berlina, Station Wagon and 8.32” speaks clearly and the author, Marco Visani reveals the genesis and curiosities of a model much loved in Italy.

Hope for the future

The title of the preface (“When Lancia was great, hoping it will return”), then reveals the tension with which the homage to the Thema was made. Because this was in fact the last true flagship of Lancia. And certainly one of the most successful models in history.

An infinite range

But not only that: the Thema also offered incredible flexibility in the range, offering a range as extensive as had never been seen before on a large Lancia: sedan, limousine, station wagon; four, six and eight-cylinder engines, petrol and turbo-Diesel. Obviously the flagship of the range is the legendary 8.32, the famous “Thema-Ferrari” that has made people dream (and still makes them dream) since its birth. And to this super-vitaminized Thema the book dedicates an entire section with the stylistic and technical genesis of a model that in fact – thanks to the eight-cylinder derived from Ferrari – became a true supercar.

Interesting the whole section dedicated to prototypes with a never revealed story about the complicated genesis of the tail. Then judged over time one of the most successful parts of the beloved Lancia. Vb