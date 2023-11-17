A round table animated by passion for a car that marked a piece of mobility history in Italy: the Lancia Thema. Anyone with a few gray hairs will certainly remember it, because it came out of Lancia’s top hat like a bolt from the blue, ruining the sleep of competitors of the time such as BMW 5 Series and co. The meeting was organized by CAReGIVER, a company founded by Renzo Porro in October 2022 which includes over 220 engineers, technicians and test drivers who worked in the Fiat galaxy in the second half of the last century and who continue to love the automobile although many of them are no longer in active service today.

Codenamed Tipo 4, the Thema was born on a platform shared with Fiat, SAAB and Alfa Romeo and represented a large-scale design and managerial effort, which changed the way Fiat made cars at the time. The meeting took place in the Stellantis Heritage conference area, where for the occasion the entire Lancia Thema range was displayed next to the stage. After a greeting from Roberto Giolito, head of Stellantis Heritage, and a speech from Paolo Loiotile, head of Lancia Products, some of the protagonists of the time spoke about it, now all members of the CAReGIVER group such as Beppe Perlo, former FIAT Product Director, at the time of the project Thema responsible for Product Range Plan, Mauro Palitto former Director of FIAT AUTO in various roles, at the time of the Thema project “Type 4 model manager”

Paolo Massai ex Tech. Vice President of the Alfa Romeo BU, at the time of the Thema project, responsible for testing Lancia Thema engines. Everyone recalled the aspects they followed firsthand, from the problematic coexistence of Fiat and Lancia for the company’s accounts and the vision of Vittorio Ghidella, to the opportunity of the collaboration with SAAB up to the launch of the Tipo 4 project, working miracles to bring people back the Business Case. Even after leaving Fiat, many CAReGIVER members continued their professional activities as consultants or by creating entrepreneurial businesses. Under the motto “Knowledge to share”, they keep historical memory alive and share it to provide food for thought and growth for the new generations.