The elegance of the Lancia brand triumphs at the Chantilly Concours d’Élégance, one of the most anticipated events in the sector. In particular, the Pu+Ra HPE concept car, awarded Best of Show, was in the spotlight. The running prototype of the Italian car manufacturer represents a manifesto of the new style and new stylistic language of the brand. Triumphing in France was also very important for Lancia, which is expanding its European network also in this market where from 2025 there will be 25 dealerships supported by 80 assistance and after-sales points.

Lancia’s satisfaction

“Lancia’s Italian elegance wins at the Chantilly Concours d’Élégance – Best of Show with Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, the brand’s vision for the next 10 years in terms of style, design and elegance – said Charles Fuster, Head of Marketing and Communication of the Lancia brand. – This award recognizes the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE as the drivable concept car that best expresses the link between the world of cars and that of fashion. The Concept Car paraded alongside a model whose dress was designed in Italy by Ginevra Zanivan of the Lancia Style Center, in Lancia blue velvet, perfectly consistent with the interior of the car. Receiving this recognition in front of the most beautiful cars of the future, a few months after the start of the Lancia Renaissance, is a source of great pride for us. This is certainly the best way to return to the French public with the New Lancia Ypsilon, inspired precisely by the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE. The first car of the new era of the brand will in fact soon be available in France in hybrid and 100% electric versions with a complete, versatile and efficient range, consisting of three trim levels”.

Three jewels of the brand

On this occasion, the New Lancia Ypsilon returned to France for the first time since its official market presentation last July with four models, two with 100% electric engines and two with hybrid engines, available for the first test drives in the country. The first units of the New Lancia Ypsilon will be delivered to French customers starting in the last quarter of 2024.