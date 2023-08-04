Six months have passed since Lancia inaugurated the pilot showroom in Milan, and since then the new one Corporate Identity of the Italian brand has become more and more a reality proceeding at an ever faster pace in its diffusion. I am four pillars of the new corporate identity that Lancia wants to enhance, the same ones that are at the basis of the ten-year strategic plan of the brand: electrification, sustainability, quality and an innovative sales model that ensures the customer a premium shopping experience.

Refurbished showrooms

And so here, starting from the very concept of premium, we are witnessing the transformation of the Lancia showrooms into real living rooms, i.e. elegant and welcoming lounges in which the customer can fully enjoy an experience of pure well-being. The undisputed protagonists are obviously the cars, which are displayed in the center of the new dealerships as if they were magnificent sculptures to be admired in every single detail, and which are surrounded by an environment entirely enhanced by the natural light that enters through the large windows. The areas used for the delivery of the purchased car and the After Sales also deserve a final mention.

Lancia house

In the context of the renewal of Lancia dealerships, which by the end of the year will lead to 100 showrooms being completely overhauled, an important step forward was taken with the inauguration of Lancia House, the first exclusive communication channel dedicated to the 240 Italian sellers certified and dedicated to the brand: this platform represents a central element in the Renaissance strategy of the brand, highlighting the importance of the community of sellers and offering them the opportunity to speak directly to the CEO of the brand, Luca Napolitano.

Napolitano’s thanks

“The Lancia renaissance proceeds at a brisk pace, also thanks to the commitment and professionalism of our dealer network. In September there will be 50 renovated showrooms, by the end of this year there will be 100, to arrive at 100% of the network by April 2024 – explained Napolitano himself – One month after the opening of Casa Lancia, there is such enthusiasm and participation, as well as a very high percentage of level 1 certified sellers. Today is an important day for Lancia and I would like to say a special thank you to all our dealers and Italian salesmen who are the first ambassadors of our Renaissance to make Lancia a desirable, respected and credible brand in the world European premium market“.