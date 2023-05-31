“Motorsport is dangerous” has been written on motor racing tickets for decades. And yet, between the 1970s and 1990s, the Italian rally achieved successes and popularity never seen before and Lancia stands out among the names that have dominated the world scene. Expression of the highest Italian automotive tradition, Lancia has gone through over 116 years of history, between dazzling moments of glory and disastrous crashes, becoming the brand that has won the most in Rally competitions.

“Lancia. The legend of the rally” is the new Sky Original docu-series, arriving exclusively on Sky Documentaries and streaming only on NOW from 3 June at 21.15. On the same day it will also be broadcast on Sky Sport Uno at 10.30pm.

Sky Original – Lancia, the legend of rallies: here is the Fulvia Photo by: SKY Italy

The series, in three parts, tells of cars, mythological creatures that have whizzed by, suffered and won the most adventurous races, and of those who, with wisdom, strategy and a spirit of adventure, imagined, built and brought them to victory. Founded in the mid-sixties with a small budget and a great desire to win, the Lancia Racing Department is the story of all-Italian excellence, which led the small Lancia Fulvia Coupé HF to win, against all odds, the first World Championship in 1972. The episodes retrace this adventure through the voices of the protagonists, first of all Cesare Fiorio and Gianni Tonti, respectively Team Principal and Technical Director of the golden years, but also pilots, designers, journalists and enthusiasts.

The legendary cars that punctuated Lancia’s successes mark the time: the Stratos, the first car designed specifically for rallies, in the mid-1970s was the protagonist of a golden three-year period of world victories. The car manufacturer is preparing to face difficult challenges and proves capable of accompanying the great social and customary changes of an Italy that needed to dream.

The Lancia Stratos, the legendary car of the World Rally Championship Photo by: SKY Italy

After the arrest of the Stratos and the victorious interlude of the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally following its takeover by the Fiat group, Lancia stayed away from racing for several years to return in 1983 with the very light and fast Rally 037 which, overcoming the challenge against the favorite Audi 4, arrives at the historic victory in Montecarlo. The next step was the birth of the Delta S4, technically advanced, monstrously powerful, very difficult to tame, which will be the protagonist of the accident that took place at the 1986 Tour de Corse which forever marked the history of motorsport and will push the FIA ​​to change the regulation in favor of safer cars. The Reparto Corse welcomes the challenge and with the integral Delta HF driven by Miki Biasion and Tiziano Siviero, historic couple of driver and navigator, earns the all-Italian victory at the 1988 and 1989 world championships, even conquering the very complicated Safari Rally, which was never managed to reach.

On the eve of the 1990s, rallying was by then a collective phenomenon, a followed and supported national sport, which overwhelmed and thrilled. But after winning five consecutive constructors’ world titles, a record still unbeaten, at the end of 1991 Lancia announced its farewell to the world of rallies, leaving everyone stunned.

The Lancia Racing Department is reflected in the history of the last part of the twentieth century, remaining faithful to its values ​​of innovation and ingenious creativity which have transformed it into a way of seeing the world, influencing the history of sport and that of our country. To tell us about this adventure are: Massimo “Miki” Biasion (driver, world champion 1988-89), Claudio Bortoletto (Team Principal Jolly Club 1975-2000), Carlo Cavicchi (journalist and writer), Andrea Cordovani (journalist and director of Autosprint ), Alex Fiorio (driver, world champion Group N 1987), Cesare Fiorio (Team Principal Lancia Corse 1965-1989), Roberto Giolito (Head of Heritage Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth), Sergio Limone (design engineer Abarth 1972 -2005), Claudio Lombardi (Lancia/Abarth engine manager 1976-83 and Lancia Corse technical director 1984-89), Luca Napolitano (Lancia Brand CEO), Fabrizia Pons (navigator), Riccardo Scamarcio (actor and producer), Beppe Severgnini ( journalist and writer), Tiziano Siviero (co-driver, world champion 1988-89) Harri Toivonen (driver), Gianni Tonti (Lancia Corse technical director 1967-1984) and Ottavio Tonti (test driver).