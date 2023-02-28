Lancia Renaissance

Lancia called it “the year of the Renaissance”. Indeed, 2022 was not a year like any other for the Turin brand, which in the second half of the first half first announced the new 10-year strategic plan and then formalized its entry into Europe. Even if the main novelty was unveiled in November, when Lancia presented its new logo and above all the concept “PU+RA Zero“, which embodies the new stylistic language of the brand that we will see on the models of the future. To close this circle we will have to wait for next April, when Lancia will unveil a new concept during the Milan Design Week.

He knows how to defend himself on the market

Returning however to 2022, in addition to announcing the new products, Lancia had to interface with an Italian car market in difficulty. Ypsilonthe only model currently offered by the Turin brand, has however been able to defend itself to the fullest: in 2022 the Lancia-manufactured city car recorded almost 41,000 registrations, confirming itself for the fourth consecutive year as the best-selling car in its category and the second best-selling car absolute in the Italian market with a 15.3% share, the best ever and up by +1.2 percentage points compared to 2021. Thanks to the trend of Ypsilon, the Turin brand recorded a market share of 3, 1%, up 0.1% on 2021.

Electric future

In short, important numbers that offer Lancia a solid basis for facing the next few years in which the range will finally welcome some highly anticipated new entries: we start with the new Ypsilon, which will be presented in 2024 and will debut with a 100% electrified engine; in 2026 we will continue with the new flagship; finally, in 2028 it will be the turn of the new Delta, which Lancia says “will make enthusiasts’ hearts beat faster throughout Europe”. A rather clear strategy then: three new modelsone every two years, until 2028, the year from which Lancia will only sell fully electric cars.