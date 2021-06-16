John Elkann he said it clearly: Stellantis will take over the relaunch of Alfa Romeo, whose sales today need a jolt, and Lancia, a brand present with only one model, the Ypsilon, and unclear future prospects. The latter in particular could benefit in a very interesting way from the arrival of the French, Peugeot and Citroen, and the German Opel. The other brands of the Stellantis group could supply platforms and mechanics in order to give the Italian company a more profound list.

Looking to the recent past, Lancia offered luxury sedans, compacts and minivans. But it has never ventured into the territory of sport utility vehicles. Should it do so, an interesting name could be dusted off: Muse. It would be a small SUV, as an addition to an offer that with Ypsilon aims at popularity and ‘chic’ style. Other names may not be as digested: for example Thema, or Delta. A compact city B-SUV could be the continuation of the path that Musa followed during its sales period, from 2004 to 2012, as a minivan.

Lancia, the rebirth will speak French

The first step for Lancia could be just that, even if it must be said that the first rumors about an SUV date back to at least 2019. In the meantime, however, there are no particular movements for the House of the Stellantis group: certainly there will have to be a renewal to justify its presence in the wide range of brands under the guidance of Carlos Tavares. The rumors, however, fuel curiosity, given that for now, except for the new hybrid soul of Ypsilon, Lancia is rather silent, perhaps for now more attentive to remembering its glorious past than in communicating what could come.