Eyes also on Lancia at the 73rd edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, an event included in the Monterey Car Week program and one of the most anticipated moments for collectors. In terms of prestige, the American one can be compared to the initiatives of Villa d’Este (Italy) and Chantilly (France). On this occasion, Lancia was also among the protagonists of the event, with the 1970 Strato’s HF Zero concept that belongs to an American collector.

Lancia Star at Pebble Beach

This futuristic Lancia model stood out by winning the “Wedge concepts and prototypes” category and was one of the most beautiful cars in the competition, making it onto the short list for the coveted “Best of Show” title. It is a masterpiece of Italian design that gave life to one of the strongest and most beloved racing “beasts” of all time, the legendary Lancia Stratos HF, characterised by primary shapes, radical geometries and round rear lights, distinctive elements that are part of the history of Lancia design. It is no coincidence that the iconic car is one of the nine cars from the past that inspired the brand’s future models, as demonstrated by the circular rear lights of the new Ypsilon. As per tradition, the event was held at the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in California, against the breathtaking backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, and saw the participation of over 200 priceless vintage cars from 58 countries around the world.

The story of the prototype

Presented at the Turin Motor Show in 1970 and created by Nuccio Bertone, designed by Marcello Gandini, the Lancia Strato’s Zero prototype immediately aroused great interest for its revolutionary line. It is a perfectly functional vehicle, just 85 centimeters high from the ground. Subjected to a complete restoration in 2000, it returned to its original color: bronze. The use of lights is innovative: the front is characterized by a row of 55 Watt bulbs while, at the rear, a strip of lights composed of 84 small bulbs stands out. The interiors are also revolutionary, as demonstrated by the almost horizontal seats and the instrument panel moved to the left and embellished with a green acrylic glass display. The windshield extends high, offering an excellent view forward and above. The 1.6-litre V4 engine, 115 hp, with two double-barrel Solex carburettors, taken from a Lancia Fulvia HF, and the central twin-tailpipe exhaust system highlight the sporting soul of the prototype, from which the iconic Lancia Stratos would later be derived in its road and racing versions.