Fifty candles for the Lancia Stratos. It was the end of September 1973 when the iconic car wrote the first chapter in what would become a memorable story. An anniversary undoubtedly not to be passed over in silence, and for which the Circuit de Remparts d’Angoulême has organized a special event on the historic route of New Aquitaine, hosting vintage cars, exhibitions and exceptional gatherings in the presence of numerous guests among which Bernard Darniche. The former driver, for those with a good memory and a lot of passion for racing, inextricably linked his name to the Stratos, winning two European Rally Championships and four of the seven races won in his career in the World Rally Championship.

Wedge shape and sharp front

Inspired by the “Strato’s Zero” prototype of 1970, the definitive version of the Lancia Stratos was presented the following year. Everything in this car with a futuristic wedge shape, it is designed for rallies: the front is sharp and harmonizes with the wheel arches, while the inclined windscreen incorporates the A-pillar and continues into the side windows. The roof descends vertically onto the small rear window, which is wrapped by the large bonnet. The bonnet and trunk, made up of two lightweight shells, include their respective mudguards, with a wide opening for quick intervention during race assistance. At the rear, the round headlights and an aggressive wing stand out, while the engine is a six-cylinder V from the Dino 246 Ferrari.

Two seats and two compartments for racing helmets

But the Lancia Stratos is also revolutionary in its interior, completely centered on the driver and designed to obtain results and emotions: two bucket seats and only two compartments for racing helmets, a distinctive element also of the road version. The so-called “color blocking” of the interior creates continuous games of contrasts for an all-Lancia eclecticism, through the use of the primary colours, blue, red and yellow.

The Munari legend

Thanks to pilots like Sandro Munari, the Stratos became a true star of rallying: it won the Monte Carlo Rally 3 consecutive times, the World Manufacturers’ Championship 3 times, from ’74 to ’76, and again 3 in the European Drivers’ Championship. Thanks to StratosMunari also won the FIA ​​Rally Drivers’ Cup in ’77.