As it gets closer

the rebirth of lancia, Stellantis, the consortium to which it belongs, is progressively revealing more information about it. At the moment it is known that the emblem will remain in Europe and that it will be accessing the markets of the Old Continent as its new models arrive, planned one every two years.

The first of them, in 2024, will be the successor to the Ypsilon,

currently the only model in its portfolio, which is only sold in Italy. That year, Lancia will land in Spain, France, Germany and Belgium. In 2026 its “flagship” will arrive, in the words of its CEO,

Luca Napolitanoa C-segment SUV.

Finally, in 2028 the heir to the legendary Delta will be unveiled which, despite being 100% electric, is a highly anticipated model by fans of the brand with more rally championships to its credit.

For Napolitano, the goal is to make his brand one of the three pillars of the Stellantis Premium group (the other two being DS and Alfa Romeo), which, together with Maserati, will be responsible for achieving an operating profit of over 12%. , according to the CEO of the group, Carlos Tavares.

“As a premium brand, our immediate responsibility is to achieve profitability,” said Napolitano. However, he is aware that

Lancia today is not a premium brand». His commercial department is planning to compete with Audi and Mercedes in terms of quality and prices.

To do this, one of the essential factors is “to offer an excellent sales and after-sales service”. Lancia’s objectives are to open 100 dealerships in 60 cities in the aforementioned markets. And also that 50% of its sales come from the online channel, something that Stellantis is betting more and more on.

The manufacturer has already been doing a “European tour” to get in touch with distributors and national associations and present them with the product launch plan for the consortium’s premium brands. “We’re not going to pressure dealers to join, but they have to be passionate about the brand,” Napolitano said.

As for the production of the successor to the Ypsilon, which will be framed in segment B —

and, therefore, it is rumored that it may share assembly lines with the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208 in Figueruelas (Zaragoza)—, the CEO remained tight-lipped: “Industrial decisions ultimately depend on Stellantis.”

In Spain, the commercial management of the brand will fall into the hands of

Francesco Colonnesewhich also leads the national subsidiary of Alfa Romeo.