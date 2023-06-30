Lancia’s Renaissance passes through Spain. The Iberian land is one of the stages of the European tour of the Stellantis brand and above all one of the six countries of the Old Continent (in addition to Italy) chosen by the Turin brand for the relaunch and in which the new Ypsilon will also arrive starting from 2024.

Napolitano and the relaunch in Spain

“Lancia returns to Spain, a country that means a lot to our brand, so loved by the Spaniards for its made in Italy style and design and thanks to the importance of the premium A and B segments – commented Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia – Our goal is to make Lancia a desirable, respected and credible brand and Spain will become one of the main countries in Europe for our brand.”

The link between Lancia and Spain

The link with Spain is particularly intense, given that in this land the brand has achieved several historic victories in rallies, with the Delta, the 037 and the Stratos. Among other things, the local market sees a strong inclination towards segment A and segment B and it is for this reason that Lancia wants to push decisively in the local affirmation.

New sales network

Germany and now Spain had been the forerunner, with the Italian brand’s journey envisaging further steps in view of the launch of the new generation of Ypsilon, aiming to create a network of 70 new dealerships in Europe located in the main cities. The strategy envisages a new distribution model with 50% of sales online and a selected number of resellers.