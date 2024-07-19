Eugenio Franzetti will lead the Lancia Corse HF division. The Italian manager has a long experience in the Stellantis group, where he held the positions of Communication and Competition Director of Peugeot in Italy, Communication Director of Ds Automobiles/Citroen/Peugeot in Italy, Sales Director of Citroen in Italy, Communication Director of Peugeot Worldwide and Director of the Ds brand in Italy, and finally Director of Ds Performance. According to the plans of the company led by Carlos Tavares, Franzetti will also remain at the helm of the DS team involved in Formula E.

Lancia’s return to motorsport

Commenting on the new appointment, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano: “Today we are delighted to welcome Eugenio Franzetti, who will lead the return of the Lancia brand to rallying. His experience will be fundamental to the Motorsport project and the plan to revitalise the Lancia brand”Jean-Marc Finot, Senior Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport, is on the same wavelength: “The appointment of Eugenio Franzetti strengthens the Lancia Corse Hf team. His vast experience in communications and marketing, as well as his expertise in high-level motorsport, will allow him to promote the technological and sporting excellence of the Brand.“. The new Lancia Corse HF division will be involved with the Ypsilon HF and the Rally4 HF from next season.