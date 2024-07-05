Lancia rhymes with France. It has always done so from a literal point of view, and now it also does so in business terms, given that the Turin brand is officially back in business on the transalpine market. Thanks to a new Ypsilonpresented in France a few days ago and introduced on the market in both the hybrid and 100% electric versions, with a range consisting of three different trim levels. The price list starts from 24,500 euros.

Lancia returns to France

And that’s not all, because in addition to the new Ypsilon in its standard version, Lancia has also presented to its new French public the car in the versions HF and Rally 4 HF: the first is considered the high-performance variant of the model, while the second is the one that will officially return to the Rally in 2025 in Italy. We are talking about cars but not only: the Turin car manufacturer has in fact announced that it will inaugurate its first French showroomcalled “Casa Lancia – Paris La Défense”. Over the next year, the Italian company will have a distribution network consisting of 25 showrooms and 80 after-sales service points.

Ypsilon protagonist

“After the official presentation of the new Lancia in the Cassina limited edition last February in Milan, today is another important date in the Renaissance plan of Lancia with its return to France, through the presentation of the car in this country – commented Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand – The New Lancia Ypsilon is the first of three new cars in the brand’s strategic plan and marks Lancia’s return to Europe. The brand’s internationalization process is part of a solid and ambitious roadmapin line with Stellantis’ strategic plan ‘Dare Forward’, which aims to make Lancia a desirable, respected and credible brand in the European premium market”.

Three decisive criteria

His words were joined by those of Alain Descat, Premium Cluster Director France: “Today it is with great pleasure that we can say that Lancia is returning to France with the New Lancia Ypsilon. Three criteria guided the selection of the European countries in which to introduce this iconic brand. The first is the love for Italian productswith France, at the top of the list together with Spain and Belgium. The second is the premium B-segment sizewhere France is among the top places in the ranking. France is a country where Lancia has always enjoyed great popularity, thanks also to the numerous iconic models chosen by actors, lovers of Italian fashion and elegance and Rally enthusiasts”.