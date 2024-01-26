There are just a few weeks left until the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon, a moment that will represent the starting point of the process of expanding the range of the Italian brand. But the expansion that will characterize the brand in the coming years will not only concern the number of models offered, but also the number of markets in which it operates. And an important step from this point of view was made by Lancia in Belgium.

Two fundamental factors

Lancia has in fact announced that it is ready to return to the Belgian market. There are two reasons that lie behind this decision: the first is the love and passion of the Belgian people for “Made in Italy” products, while the second is the potential of the premium B segment. In recent days, on the occasion of a Stellantis press event called “House of Innovation” which took place in Brussels, there was talk of the group's plans for 2024 for the local market: among the 36 cars of the various Stellantis brands on display there was also the Lancia concept Pu+Ra HPE.

New Ypsilon

But the wait is all about the new Ypsilon, and we know in this sense that Belgium will be one of the first European markets who will launch the new version of the city car, which will be followed this year by Holland, France, Spain and, in 2025, Germany. For the launch of the new Ypsilon, Lancia announces, the Belgian market will be able to count on 10 dealers and 13 assistance points dedicated to after-sales.

Return to Belgium

“Thanks to the press event organized by Stellantis in Brussels, we were able to confirm with great pride the Lancia's return to Belgium in 2024becoming one of the leading brands for Stellantis in the country – declared Charles Henri Fuster, Head of Marketing & Communications Lancia – Pu+Ra HPE was one of the protagonists of the event, representing the vision of the brand for the next 10 years in terms of design, interior comfort, sustainability, technology and electrification. On February 14th in Milan there will be the reveal of the New Lancia Ypsilon and Belgium will be among the first countries to introduce the first car of the new era of the brand”.