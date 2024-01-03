Lancia close to returning to rallies

A return that would be sensational in the world of four wheels is on the horizon. According to what was reported in the latest issue of Autosprint, Lancia is destined to return to rallies. The chosen car would be the Ypsilon, which would be produced in Rally 2 configuration as a phase of the program which would see the development of the new car in WRC 2027 configuration.

The Stellantis board, which wants to revitalize Lancia after over 30 years of absence from rallies, would have decided to give the green light to the return of the historic brand. Two years ago Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares took part in the historic Monte Carlo at the wheel of a Lancia Stratos, sparking the fantasies of enthusiasts.

Tavares' words

Tavares himself underlined in 2022 that the hypothesis of a Lancia return could not be ruled out, as long as it was not a loss-making operation: “We consider motorsport as a marketing tool, like traditional and digital advertising, television advertising and sponsorships, so we decide on an investment in one program or another based on the return“.

Lancia's return would take place in a context in which the FIA ​​is called upon to decide the future of the specialty: at the end of 2026 the current Rally 1s should retire in favor of the evolved Rally 2s. The Chivasso company, which left the WRC in 1993, still holds the record for victories among constructors, with ten world constructors' titles which still places it ahead of Citroen, Peugeot, Volkswagen and Ford.