The concept car was unveiled in preview in Milan Lance Pu+Ra HPE, manifesto of the future range of the Turin brand of Stellantis which anticipates the stylistic language and some technological solutions that we will see on the cars that the brand will launch from 2024 to 2028, starting with the new Ypsilon arriving just next year. Pu+Ra HPE, which stands for High Performance Electric, boasts a range of 700 km and the ability to recharge in less than 10 minutes.

Lancia Pu+Ra, ten-year manifesto

Each element of Lancia Pu+Ra HPE recalls the past of the Italian brand but also the sustainable spirit of the new electrified course of the Turin car manufacturer. starting from the Progressive Green livery, a non-random name that recalls the world of sustainability looking to the future with a shade that combines bluish green with gold plating, made of liquid metal with latest generation pigments, pays homage to the historic and timeless Lancia Flaminia Azzurro Vincennes. At the front we find the chalice of light, another expression of the tradition of the Turin car manufacturer, while the fluid lines of the sides that extend towards the rear bring to mind the streamlined design of the Aurelia and Flaminia, with a harmony of volumes that is also aerodynamic research . The side view reveals a car with two distinct volumes, one lower and one upper for the cab and right on the sides we also find the new Lancia logo which reinterprets the historical elements of the brand emblem (the steering wheel, the flag, the shield, the spear and the inscription). Here you can also clearly see the rims with an aerodynamic design, embraced by Goodyear tires that have been specifically developed for the Lancia Pur+Ra HPE, with a specific sidewall and a structure capable of guaranteeing maximum efficiency. At the rear, the iconic round lights stand out, recalling the sportier past with the Lancia Stratos.

Styles between past and future

Among the light clusters there is also the new Lancia lettering which, by the way, is also present on the front with its font inspired by fashion. L’innovative circular roof it allows a broad panoramic view, with a clear reference to architectural elements typical of the new Lancia design. The rear window shows a further reference to the Lancia Beta HPE of the 70s, with some enveloping horizontal lines that re-propose, in a contemporary key, the venetian blind structure. The large glazing makes natural light the protagonist, referring to the concept of home feeling.

The cockpit is a living room

The interiors of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE also fully reflect the brand’s new pure and radical design language, with elements that recall the brand’s iconic forms and a traveling lounge space inspired by the environments of homes. The contaminations from the world of furniture are clearly visible in elements such as the round carpet and the front seats, which recall the Maralunga armchairs designed by Vico Magistretti for Cassina. The two single, independent armchairs have unique proportions and a decisive chromatic signature. Pure geometric shapes are still expressed in the unpublished works small tables, also round, in the central console and even in the dashboard which subverts the automotive approach and arises from a single iconic circular element in glass, crossed by clean cuts. Thanks to the large glazing, the passenger compartment is particularly bright, thus creating a hospitable environment that conveys a sense of homely welcome to the passengers. Another reference to the Lancia Beta HPE and to the architecture is the presence of the venetian blinds which create a play of natural light and shadow in the passenger compartment which naturally interacts with SALA and its functions.

Technologies at the service of passengers

According to Lancia, those who drive the brand’s future models will in fact have to feel at home and from this point of view the new technology ROOM (Sound Air Light Augmentation) best represents this vision of the brand, with its debut on the road already set for 2024 aboard the new Ypsilon. The system, for the first time on a Stellantis group car, is based on a virtual interface that centralizes the audio, climate control and lighting functions, allowing the driver/passenger to adapt the environment inside the car. car, simply by touching a button or with the sound of your voice.