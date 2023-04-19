After making its world debut just a few days ago, the new Lance Pu+Ra HPE becomes the great protagonist of the Milan Design Week. The concept car that actually anticipates what we will see on the future production models of the Turin brand expected over the next few years, from the new Ypsilon to the flagship Gamma via the Delta, will be exposed for the entire duration of the event in front of the Cassina Store Milano in via Durini, the nerve center of the Fuorisalone.

Smart exposure

Not a random choice of “location” for the exhibition: it is in fact the area where a series of talks dedicated to various topics connected to the values ​​that led to the creation of this prototype: let’s think of the design of the exteriors, the Home Feeling or technology, or even elegance and sustainability. All meetings will take place in front of the iconic Cassina Store Milano in via Durini, and will also see the participation of designers from the Lancia team.

Napolitano speaks

“Design is one of the pillars of Renaissance of Lancia, the red thread that is leading the brand along the first part of its path of rebirth – said Luca Napolitano, the CEO of the Lancia brand – For me it is an honor see Lancia participate in Milan Design Week 2023 with a leading role. After last weekend’s press presentation, Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is in fact on display in Via Durini, the heart of the event, opposite the Cassina Store Milano, Lancia’s partner in the creation of the Concept interiors”.

MDD Partners

We remind you that, during the Milan Design Week 2023 scheduled until Sunday, Lancia is official partner of Milan Design Districtthe inclusive district of the 41 associates part of Milano Durini Design, an association that brings together the excellence of design in the city center within a synergistic and sharing project.