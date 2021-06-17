In a recent video published on Youtube by the Lancia brand, the designer Jean-Pierre Plouè praised the Italian brand’s style and gave a small spark to sincere hope for a prosperous future for the Centro Stile in Turin. The father of the first Twingo, the DS3 and the trio C4, C5 and C6, he is the current Chief Designer Officer of Stellantis and will have an important role in the relaunch of Lancia, brand chaired by Luca Napolitano.

“Lancia has entered the hearts of all car lovers around the world. I think it’s something about the concept of ‘Italian style’, which uniquely combines classic elegance, intelligence, creativity and passion. I say this as a Frenchman, Lancia showed me what it means to be Italian through new persuasions and persuaded me to review my idea of ​​automotive design“Said Plouè.

“The basic idea is to cut all the excesses and frills to find beauty in the purity of forms and contents. For Lancia, aesthetics are not an end in themselves. Think of the Aprilia, which is the result of the extraordinary idea of ​​applying the principles of aerodynamics in a compact car suitable for mass production. Or the Ardea, which led Lancia to abandon the extroverted style of the 1930s to embrace futuristic aerodynamic lines. When we talk about Lancia, it’s about style with a capital S. These are cars with a sophisticated simplicity but that have a strong point, that is a powerful spirit of innovation: like the Aurelia B50, or the Fulvia Coupé by Castegnero inspired by the Riva motorboat, with a cabin that really looks like that of a boat of luxury“, The designer later added.

Lancia, the rebirth will speak French

Napolitano and Plouè at the end of the video let themselves go to a nice curtain, in which they meet for the future of Lancia. It will be a great challenge for the French designer, looking to re-establish contact between the past and the future, and above all in front of the decision on which stylistic and segment ‘bridge’ he can use.