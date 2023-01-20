2023 of Throw starts again from Ypsilon. The best-selling city car in the B segment is renewed with the MY2023 in anticipation of the total rebirth that will arrive next year with the new generation. The updates of the Italian brand’s best seller will concern in particular the style but also the technologies and connectivity, starting from the presence of wireless mirroring with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, passing through the new induction charger for the smartphone up to the reversing camera. Without forgetting the new color palette and ecological engines. We spoke to Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, during an exclusive interview about the novelties of the Ypsilon range and the new course of the Turin car manufacturer.

New brand identity, new showrooms and a further renewal for Ypsilon, Lancia’s 2023 is off to a great start.

“Here (at the Stellantis&You in Milan) we have combined a double event, on the one hand the new dealer identity that we had anticipated on the occasion of the Design Day in Venaria. This is the first new Lancia dealership, the Lancia of the future and we are working with the dealers to be ready to welcome the new Ypsilon. The goal is to convey that home feeling present on our cars also in our dedicated spaces. We want our customers to feel at home when they visit us. At the same time we are presenting the new range of this car for 2023, a record-breaking model that has allowed us to end the year with growth, with the best market share ever, from 1984 to today. The secret is precisely this, always renewing and introducing elements that can also make life easier.”

There’s style but there’s also connectivity, an increasingly important aspect for modern cars.

“Yes exactly, it starts with the style because this car has renewed colors and materials, even inside the passenger compartment, because this is what our customers ask of us. We are very attentive to consumption with mild-hybrid technology which allows you to save 25% compared to the corresponding petrol engine. An aspect that is very important in this period. And then a lot of technology because we want to be leaders in content as well as sales. No more wires to charge your mobile phone, no more wires to connect your smartphone and consult the apps directly on the touch display, including the navigator. Then the rear view camera to simplify maneuvers for customers who also use the car to navigate around city parking spaces.”

Alongside the Mild-Hybrid you have also confirmed the LPG. Why this choice?

“You have to pay attention to market trends. At the moment, partly due to the costs at the pump and partly due to the overall savings, the LPG engine is emerging on the market in an interesting way. It allows for savings of 45% by calculating an average distance traveled of 15,000 km per year, a value which is equivalent to 700 euros saved annually. An interesting aspect for more cost-conscious customers.”

Will this MY2023 also be a way to strengthen leadership in the segment and above all act as a bridge for the new generation of Ypsilon which will arrive in 2024?

“Today’s successes are an excellent basis for those of the future. The Ypsilon is the leader of the B segment in Italy, everyone wants to take it away from us and so far no one can. My job is also this, to strengthen this position and build a future of just as many successes. The new Ypsilon is practically ready, it’s beautiful and I’m sure you’ll love it, it will arrive in the first months of 2024.”

Over 3 million units sold, 38 years of history and 36 special versions. What is Ypsilon’s real secret?

“To know how to renew, anticipate customer needs and always do it with style. And to improve technology to make everyday life easier. The claim of our new advertising campaign, which has Cristiana Capotondi as the protagonist, is Tech à Porter, technology with elegance.”