Lancia’s new flagship will be born in Italy. According to the production plans announced by the Stellantis group, the Melfi factory will in fact host the new Lancia Gamma, an electric crossover which will arrive in 2026. The new model of the Turin brand will follow the new generation of Ypsilon and will represent the second car of the Renaissance brand, bringing the Italian car manufacturer back into a segment different from that currently covered by the only best-selling city car in our market.

Melfi will be the home of Lancia Gamma

The group led by Carlos Tavares will thus take advantage of an important opportunity to relaunch the Lucanian factory, within which a new hub will also be created for the assembly of batteries which will be used for the electric needs. Many of which will come out of the Melfi plant, given that the new Lancia Gamma is just one of the new models that will come to life on the lines of the Basilicata site based on the STLA Medium platform.

Before Lancia…

The first car to arrive on the Melfi lines will be a new model from DS Automobiles. It should be a car slightly larger than the current generation of DS 4, with “production growth of the first DS branded car which will go online for the first time at the Melfi pilot already at the end of next week”, as reported from Four wheels and communicated by Stellantis to Fim, Uilm, Fismic and Uglm.

Space also for Opel and Jeep

Then it will be Jeep’s turn, which will have its model in Melfi in 2025 and DS again in the same year. According to the latest rumors, it will be the turn of the car that will take the place of the Compass in the range of the American brand and then subsequently a model that will take inspiration from a design point of view from the Aero Sport Lounge that the French premium brand unveiled in 2020. Finally in 2025 it will be the turn of Opel and Lancia, who respectively should give space on the lines of the Lucanian factory to the new Manta and the Gamma flagship.