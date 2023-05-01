This story comes from the end and that is from that Frankfurt Motor Show in 2003, when the Throw introduced the new one Fulvia. The hearts of the Lancisti began to beat faster because there was the revival of a mythical model in the history of the glorious Piedmontese car manufacturer. Unfortunately, hope did not last long, as the Fiat management of that time immediately denied any production possibility of the model, considering it only a design study. The truth seems to be that, in order to make the new Fulvia, they would have had to build a completely new chassis with all the production costs that entailed, something that Fiat at the time did not want and was unable to bear.

Coupé debut of the Lancia Fulvia

In 1963 al Geneva Motor Show, Lancia presents the coupé version of the not very successful Fulvia sedan. The car was designed by Piero Castagnero and was inspired by the Riva motorboat for its design, providing the Fulvia with that very particular line that made it a trademark. The first engine was a 1.2 with 80hp which, thanks to a weight of only 950kg, reached 160 km/h. The characteristics of an unmistakable sporting pedigree were immediately perceived, thanks to the structure of the chassis, the 4 dry seats and the two Solex double-barrel carburettors.

An even sportier version

Immediately after the presentation, Lancia introduced an even sportier versionto. The HF went from 80 to 88 bhp, the bodywork was further lightened thanks to the use of thinner sheet metal and the elimination of the bumper. What the future of the Fulvia would have been was emerging more and more clearly. It was with the rally version that the Fulvia began to be talked about in the world of motorsport. In fact, the HF Rally 1.3 version was introduced. Power had grown to 101hp. The then manager of the Lancia racing department, Cesare Fiorioimmediately understood the potential of the car. The Fulvia had in fact begun to win a few Rally races but had not yet undergone that further technological development that would have allowed it to compete at the highest levels. With rather limited financial means, the Lancia Racing Department brought out the Fulvia 1.6 HF, also called “Fanalone” due to the pair of internal headlights larger than the external ones. The “Fanalone” developed 160hp, 5-speed gearbox, racing set-up with negative camber. It was a success. The Fulvia with the Munari-Mannucci duo won the World Rally Championship in 1972, winning legendary races including the Monte Carlo Rally.

The end of a myth

In the meantime the Lancia had been bought by Fiat, which immediately put its hand to the production of Grugliasco, having as its main objective that of reducing production costs. The Fulvia sedan was taken off the market. The same thing could not be done with the coupé, being at the peak of commercial and sporting success. The car was further developed by also introducing the Lusso version, equipped with the 1.6 engine that was the star of the Rally championship. The Fulvia is a fundamental model in the history of the Grugliasco-based house. Above all because it was precisely from the berlinetta of the late 1960s that Lancia’s rallying legend began. From that small racing department that literally occupied the corner of a shed not only came the Fulvia Rally, but also models such as the Stratos, the Beta Montecarlo and above all the rally tuning of the legendary Delta. The Fulvia ceased to exist in 1976, but is still alive in the hearts of sports enthusiasts.