In the splendid setting of the Reggia di Venaria officially begins the rebirth of Throw, with the Stellantis brand that presented the new logo and its design vision, embodied in the Pu+Ra Zero, the three-dimensional manifesto of the stylistic language that will accompany the brand’s new cars between 2024 and 2028, starting with the new Ypsilon. We spoke exclusively with Luca Napolitano, Chief Executive Officer of the Italian car manufacturer, about the new course of Lancia and the models to come.

“We started this journey at the beginning of 2021, when Stellantis was born – begins the CEO of Lancia – we are now a little more than halfway through our journey given that the new Ypsilon will also arrive in 2024. We have chosen the Reggia di Venaria because we feel at ease here, at home. We presented our new logo that we will be putting on our new cars. Then there is our new design language which we have nicknamed Lancia Pu+Ra, which combines the words purity and radicalism. In the first case, models such as the Flavia, the Flaminia, the Fulvia but also the primordiality of the Stratos and the Delta. Thus past and future are united.

Right up Ypsilon we wanted to pause to underline the resilience of this model which has remained at the top of the market despite having undergone only slight changes over the years. From this point of view Napolitano has no doubts about the capabilities of this model, ready to be reborn with the new course of the brand: “Ypsilon still has its say today, we are leaders in the B segment in Italy and also considering the many important launches made recently we have carved out an important space for ourselves in an increasingly fierce area.” In 2024, however, a new page in Lancia’s history will begin, with the new generation of Ypsilon but also with the future Delta and with the flagship: “We presented a precise product plan – continues Napolitano – which foresees three launches between now and 2028. On the occasion of Design Day we presented exactly what the Lancias of the future will look like, with the Pu+Ra Zero. The first execution of our new design language that we want to remain intact for the next 100 years. Here you can already see several new stylistic features that you will find on the new models, starting from the new “cup” of light on the front but also the script or the soft lines of the side. Let’s not forget the circular headlights that recall the Stratos.”

In the Stellantis group the Lancia brand will be part of the premium brand cluster together with Alfa Romeo and DS. The Alfa Romeo will be an expression of sportiness, the French house of transalpine refinement and finally the Turin brand which will instead represent Italian elegance. For the latter, Napolitano wanted to better explain what exactly the concept encompasses: “In my opinion, Italian elegance is emotion, the one you feel when looking at Italian art and it is the same that our designers pursue for their new models.” Finally, the last point addressed during the exclusive interview with the Lancia CEO was the commercial path of the Turin house which will now once again look beyond national borderswith the aim of expanding into Europe, explaining how the brand will try to convince new customers: “We have chosen these top five markets not only on the basis of the importance of the industry but also by observing some atypical indicators such as, for example, the countries where the Italian spirit is most appreciated and where online sales have an important weight. The new Ypsilon will therefore first arrive in Germany, France, Spain, Holland and Belgium and then, since we want to do things well and with quality, we will try to do the best on these markets and then we will think about the others.”